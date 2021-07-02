Skip to Content
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff asking for help identifying woman with jester tattoo found dead

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify the body of a woman found in Ponchatoula who had a jester tattoo.

By Web Staff

    TANGIPAHOA PARISH, Louisiana (WDSU) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify the body of a woman found in Ponchatoula.

The sheriff’s office responded to a location East of Ponchatoula in reference to the discovery of the body of an unknown female.

The woman is believed to be approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium-large build.

The sheriff says she has a tattoo of two jester masks with a script saying “Smile Now Cry Later” on her left forearm.

If you have any information which may help detectives identify this woman contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245 or the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, 985-345-6150.

