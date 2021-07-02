Man dies after falling into storm drain in Monessen

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

MONESSEN, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A man was found dead Thursday morning after he apparently fell into a storm drain near his home in Monessen.

The family of 60-year-old Kevin Davis told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reporter Jim Madalinsky he was on a walk overnight when he fell into the drain.

His family said a bus driver passing through the area spotted him.

Davis’ family also said they have raised concerns with the city of Monessen for more than a year about the way the drainage area was eroding.

“There was no way for him to get out,” said Kevin’s brother Marvin Davis. “He has some health issues, but it probably would have been hard even for me to get out.”

City public works crews put temporary barriers over the drainage area Thursday afternoon.

Monessen officials said they are investigating.

“My most sincere and heartfelt sympathies to the family on this sudden and tragic loss. It’s really devastating,” Monessen Mayor Matt Shorraw said in a statement. “Currently, I’m reviewing this matter with city employees and the city engineer, as there are still a lot of unknown facts. It’s a very sad situation, regardless.”

