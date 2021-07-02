Dow project turns plastic mesh into recycled plastic golf tees

CNN - Regional

By ANNA MUCKENFUSS

MIDLAND, Michiga (WNEM) — The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational team is turning used plastic mesh into recycled plastic golf tees. The goal of the project is show how sports can promote a circular economy.

“This is a prime example of how the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational is teeing up inventive ways to stage and host a tournament that minimize waste and save resources,” said Dow GLBI Executive Director Chris Chandler. “Our vision has been to host a tournament that benefits and engages the Great Lakes Bay Region locally and helps set a benchmark in sustainability for other golf tournaments and their commercial partners on the LPGA Tour.”

The mesh-to-tees project is a collaboration between Dow, Schupan Recycling, plastic recycler KW plastics, tee maker Evolve Golf and Bull Engineered Products Inc.

“The project aligns with Dow’s commitment to close the loop and stop plastic waste,” said Dow Senior Customer Manager Toby Smith. “Turning plastic mesh into recycled plastic pellets that become a new, useful product – golf tees – demonstrates how collaborating across the value chain can help keep waste out of the environment and extend the useful life of plastics.”

The tees will be on display to see at the Dow GLBI at the Midland Country Club. The project is part of a five-year-initiative to minimize and mitigate the tournament’s climate impact, promote biodiversity, advance resource efficiency and a circular economy, increase access, equity and diversity inclusion and inspire others.

