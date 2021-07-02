Crews rescue brother, sister overcome by heat on Camelback Mountain

CNN - Regional

By DAVID BAKER

PHOENIX, Arizona (KPHO) — The Phoenix heat was too much for a brother and sister who tried to hike up Camelback Mountain on Thursday. Crews said the pair started their trek around 10 a.m. on the Echo Canyon Trail. But by mid-afternoon, they couldn’t go any farther because of the hot weather, Phoenix Fire Department’s David J. Ramirez said. So rescue crews were called out and a team hiked up the mountain where they met the brother. After getting some fluids, the brother walked down the mountain with help from the firefighters, Ramirez said.

A second team went up the mountain and found the sister. She was a little farther up the mountain. Ramirez said the woman couldn’t walk down, so crews called in their helicopter to fly her off Camelback Mountain. Once the pair was at the base of the mountain, they were reevaluated. Both decided they didn’t need to go to the hospital. No firefighters were hurt.

Phoenix saw a high of 107 degrees on Thursday, which is normal for this time of year.

