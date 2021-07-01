Las Vegas high school student, 13, dies during football practice

CNN - Regional

By ELAINE EMERSON

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A Las Vegas high school student died after a football practice Monday night.

Clark County School District confirmed the death of the Legacy High School student in a statement Wednesday. A parent at the school confirmed that the death happened during a football practice.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the student during this time,” CCSD said. “It is never easy to lose a valuable life, especially at a young age and we will truly remember this student as part of the CCSD family.”

The student was identified by the Clark County Coroner as 13-year-old Cajetan Chinoyelum Nsofor.

“The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner (CCOCME) is currently investigating the cause and manner of the death of Cajetan Chinoyelum Nsofor, 13, of North Las Vegas. He was pronounced at 7:40 p.m. on Monday, June 28. At this time, we are having toxicology and histology tests performed, and additional tests may be done if necessary,” they said in a statement.

“It was hard for him to explain to me what happened,” said Brittany Thorp, a mother of two Legacy students. Her son is also on the freshman football team. “For 14, 13-year-old kids, that’s traumatic and that’s something that they will always remember.”

The boy who died was known by classmates as “Chino.” Thorp said her son had been friends with him since sixth grade, and that he was a kind soul that will leave an insurmountable hole.

Legacy High School principal Kenneth Sobaszek said the student died after a medical emergency at practice, according to a letter sent to parents at the school:

Legacy High School Families,

It is with deep sympathy that I inform you of the recent passing of one of our students.

As athletic practice was beginning Monday evening, a student suffered a medical emergency. It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that the student passed away.

The school and district are mourning the loss of this young life.

It is never easy to lose a valuable life, especially at a young age and we will truly remember this student as part of our Longhorn family.

CCSD’s Crisis Response team is available to provide additional support to anyone who needs it.

Please monitor any signs of grief or behavioral changes in your child as this loss may affect them in unexpected ways as well as keep your lines of communication open with them. It is important to be honest with your child and allow them to express feelings of disbelief, anger and/or grief.

Reassure your child that there is always someone with whom they can talk with and that these feelings are normal.

If you have any concerns or questions about your child, please contact the school at 702-799-1777.

Thank you.

Kenneth Sobaszek

Principal

Legacy High School

