10-yo girl drowns after falling out of raft

By KPTV Staff

HOOD RIVER, Oregon (KPTV) — A 10-year-old girl drowned on Wednesday after falling out of an inflatable raft into the Columbia River, according to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called out to a report of a child missing in the water near the Nichols Boat Basin in Hood River just after 2 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the girl from Portland was riding on a raft with another family acquaintance when she fell out. She was not wearing a personal floatation device at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.

A search was conducted, and the sheriff’s office was helped by the Columbia River Intertribal Fisheries Enforcement, Oregon State Police, Hood River Police Department, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Local Fire and EMS crews and the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the girl’s body was recovered at about 5:15 p.m. in about 10 feet of water by the Skamania County Dive Team.

The sheriff’s office would like to remind people recreating in waterways to please be vigilant about safety this summer and use personal floatation devices.

