Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 11:28 am

Officials looking for suspect who stole ATM machine from outside convenient store

<i></i><br/>

By Brittany Whitehead

Click here for updates on this story

    SPINDALE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Spindale Police Department is looking for a possible suspect wanted in the theft of an ATM machine Tuesday.

On June 29, Spindale officers responded to Deb’s Mini Mart, located at 277 E Main Street in Spindale, in reference to larceny of an ATM machine.

The machine was located outside the store, bolted to a concrete pad and to the brick store with a metal cage around the machine.

Police said the suspect unbolted some of the bolts and cut the others using a Sawzall.

Anyone with information in this case, the identity of the suspect or the vehicle, is asked to contact the Spindale Police Department at 828-286-3464.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content