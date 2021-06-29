New exhibit at Hartsfield-Jackson airport honors Atlanta child murder victims

CNN - Regional

By Catherine Catoura

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is paying tribute to the Atlanta child murder victims. The airport along with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday a new exhibit featuring portraits of the dozens of child victims who were killed decades ago.

The exhibit is set to open on Wednesday, June 30 at 3:30 p.m. It will feature artwork done by Dwayne Mitchell.

“This Atlanta Children’s Memorial Portraits exhibit at Hartsfield-Jackson, one of the busiest airports in the world, will honor these kids and be of great comfort to many of the families and residents of Atlanta,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The OCA will exhibit Mitchell’s completed portraits at Hartsfield-Jackson in the Domestic Terminal atrium with a companion catalog.

After the exhibit, the artwork will transition into the City’s Public Art Collection.

“I want to thank Mayor Bottoms, the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, The Atlanta Children’s Memorial Taskforce, and our award-winning art program for honoring the lives that were lost during this horrific time with the Atlanta Children’s Memorial Portraits at Hartsfield-Jackson,” said Airport General Manager Balram “B” Bheodari.

The Atlanta child murders were a series of killings committed between 1979 and 1981, it was a dark time in the city’s history, at least 30 African Americans mostly children and teenagers were targeted. The exhibit will be on display through September 8.

