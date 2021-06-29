Fire destroys part of duplex in Joppatowne; 4 hospitalized

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

JOPPATOWNE, Maryland (WBAL) — Firefighters in Harford County are battling a duplex fire in Joppatowne that left two firefighters and two others injured.

Firefighters were called shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 300 block of Chimney Oak Drive and encountered flames coming from all floors the structure.

According to the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company. two firefighters were taken to hospitals. One firefighter suffered burns, a second firefighter sustained a traumatic injury.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, a 13-year-old occupant who was inside the house was able to escape safely. The Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company said the teenager was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center with smoke inhalation.

The fire company said a second civilian was also injured.

A large interior section of the home has collapsed, the fire marshal said.

Numerous fire units from Harford and Baltimore counties remain at the scene.

The origin and a cause of the fire remain under investigation.

