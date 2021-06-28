Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 12:41 pm

School bus strikes police motorcycle

<i></i><br/>

By Jackson Hicks

Click here for updates on this story

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A school bus struck a Kansas City, Missouri police motorcycle Monday morning on Interstate 29 near Tiffany Springs Parkway in the city’s Northland.

The officer was standing on the passenger side of a car while conducting a traffic stop on I-29. That’s when his motorcycle, which was parked behind the car, was hit by the bus. The bus then slammed into the rear-end of the car.

The officer was able to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

The motorcycle was thrown into a Chevy, causing the bike’s fuel tank to catch fire. The Chevy driver suffered burns to her left arm as a result.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content