Residents report multiple bear sightings across St. Louis area

By KMOV Staff

CHESTERFIELD, Missouri (KMOV) — Another bear has been spotted in the St. Louis area.

Chesterfield police confirm that a black bear weighing around 200 pounds was spotted near the intersection of Wild Horse Creek and Baxter Roads.

“I really thought I was delusional. I really thought there’s no way there’s a bear in this neighborhood, in these gated community,” said Andrea Penner.

Penner said she was parked outside a home in the Baxter Pointe neighborhood around 8:45 a.m. when she spotted the bear pop out from behind a home and casually walk across the street.

“I just started honking my horn on the car and he just kinda looked over and looked back and that was it,” said Penner. “I’m not kidding, he’s a big brown bear and he just trotted across the street.”

Just a few hours earlier, Sara Dayley caught a bear on her home surveillance camera outside her Wildwood home, about six miles away from the Chesterfield location.

“It walked around the deck and then like up to the deck and I have banana peppers and green peppers and a couple other things on the deck, he just kinda sniffed them and then you can see the video he just kinda walks around and then into the woods,” said Dayley.

There have been numerous bear sightings in the St. Louis area in recent months, including such a sighting in Kirkwood, Richmond Heights, Brentwood, Pacific, and in the Metro East.

It’s not clear if the bear seen in Wildwood was the same bear spotted in Chesterfield just a few hours later. Authorities advise everyone to not approach the bear.

