Arcadia Lake closed ahead of 4th of July weekend due to flooding

By Perris Jones

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO, KOCO-D2) — Arcadia Lake is closed due to flooding and rising waters. Officials said they’re unsure if the lake will be open for the Fourth of July weekend.

Many who came to the lake over the weekend were turned away. We spoke to several campers who were told to evacuate the area due to flooded campsites.

Campers said it was a surprise to get the call Sunday morning that they had to move to higher ground, and it’s because some of the campsites near the lakes shore were flooding.

“This is crazy. We’ve never seen it this high before,” Christina Butler said.

Butler was one of several campers packing up Sunday morning after officials announced the lake would be closing because of flooding.

“About 8:30, 9 o’clock, they had told us that we need to get up and get to moving,” Butler said. “Left a lot of us scrambling.”

Campers moved quickly to round up all of their equipment.

“We had six kayaks and they were all floating out there and that paddleboat. So we had to drag all that in,” Joe O’Brian said. “Very unexpected but we got everything. It’s a happy ending as far as we’re concerned.”

