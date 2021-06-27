4 Canadian citizens unaccounted for in Florida condo collapse: consul

CNN - Regional

By Brooklyn Neustaeter, CTVNews.ca Writer

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — Canada’s consul general in Miami says four Canadian citizens “linked” to the condominium collapse in Florida are unaccounted for.

Susan Harper told CTV News on Saturday that three of the Canadians are members of one household, while the fourth is a member of “another multinational household.”

“We are in contact with family members related to those households, to provide support, as they deal with this terrible situation,” Harper said in an emailed statement. Harper said the Canadians are “linked to the building,” but did not provide any further details.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed on Saturday that the four affected Canadians are from two families.

Global Affairs previously told CTV News it had received “preliminary reports” that at least four Canadian citizens “may be affected” by the collapse. The agency said in an emailed statement that Canadian consular officials in Miami continue to work with local authorities to gather additional information.

“Canada sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends who lost a loved one in the building collapse in Surfside, Florida. We wish those who were injured a quick recovery,” read an updated statement from the agency on Saturday.

Rescue crews found another body in the rubble of a collapsed 12-storey condominium tower in Surfside, Fla. on Saturday, raising the death toll to five, as they raced to recover any survivors while fighting back fire and smoke deep inside the rubble.

More than 150 people were still unaccounted for as of Saturday after the building near Miami partially collapsed on Thursday.

Authorities have not yet said what may have caused the building collapse.

However, a 2018 engineering report, re-released by the city of Surfside in wake of the collapse, found that the building had “major structural damage” to a concrete slab below its pool deck that needed extensive repairs.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said on Twitter that Canadian consular officials remain ready to provide assistance to any Canadian citizens in Florida who may need support.

“Our hearts go out to those impacted by the collapse of a condo building in Surfside, Florida,” Garneau tweeted in part on Friday evening.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also commented on the collapse via Twitter, saying he was “shocked and saddened” to hear of the news.

“Those who have lost a loved one, to those who have been injured, and to those who are waiting for news about someone who is still missing: know that you are in our thoughts, and Canadians are here for you,” Trudeau tweeted.

Canadian citizens in Florida requiring emergency consular assistance should contact the Consulate General of Canada in Miami, at 1-844-880-6519 or ccs.scc@international.gc.ca.

They can also contact Global Affairs Canada’s Emergency Watch and Response Centre by calling 1-888-949-9993 (toll-free from the U.S.), +1 613 996 8885 (call collect where available), by text message at +! 613-686-3658 or by sending an email to sos@international.gc.ca

