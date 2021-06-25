Police agencies looking for recruits

CNN - Regional

By Rachel McCrary, James Paxson

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — After a year of controversy and heightened scrutiny, police departments around the country are facing a surge of retirements and a lag in applicants.

Agencies in mid-Michigan are no different and it’s putting a strain on officers currently on the force.

“There’s just a lack of interest in people to get into law enforcement across the country right now,” Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matt Gerow said.

Gerow said his department is finding it more and more difficult to fill their ranks. It is an issue he calls a nationwide problem.

“We are constantly hiring right now. Due to attrition and due to officers leaving for other agencies, and we can’t get enough viable candidates,” Gerow said.

COVID-19 did not help this situation either. Gerow said they used to have hundreds of applications for positions and now they can’t get enough people to apply. He also said police brutality news headlines are adversely impacting recruitment. The problem is not just Saginaw, it is Bay City too.

“Delta College just held it’s police graduate and graduated the whole nine people. That’s all that applied. And normally they’re turning people away in past years,” Bay City Department of Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini said.

Cecchini said he is seeing a strain on officers due to the shortages. He said they have even had to resort to mandatory overtime.

Gerow and Cecchini are hoping more people go into law enforcement, adding despite a few bad apples making news headlines, it can be a rewarding career.

“Been doing it for 35 years and, I can’t tell you how many people I’ve been able to help,” Cecchini said.

“I’ve had a pretty good career and we offer all of that for anyone that wants to come work here, you know, and it’s fulfilling. I feel fulfilled,” Gerow said.

The officers said it only takes about a year of training to become an officer and there are a lot of benefits for choosing the field – like retirement and serving your community.

