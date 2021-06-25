Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
Former teacher accused of stealing field trip money

By WALA Staff

    MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A Mobile County woman is in trouble with the law, accused of stealing money while she was a teacher at Taylor White Elementary School.

Amanda Brown Hall was booked into Metro Jail on Wednesday facing two ethics violation charges. Bond was set at $5,000 for each charge. Records show she bonded out about two hours later.

Hall was indicted by a Mobile County Grand Jury in May. The DA’s office said the investigation started in 2019.

According to the indictment, “Hall withheld, converted, and/or misappropriated monies, cash, currency and/or funds which was collected for a school field trip(s).”

It is unclear how much money Hall is accused of stealing or if she has an attorney.

