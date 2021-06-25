CDC: Eviction moratorium extended through the end of July

CNN - Regional

By WBBM Staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — People facing an eviction notice at the end of June have been given a reprieve through the end of July.

According to the Director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Doctor Rochelle Walensky, an extension was put in to prevent the eviction of people who can’t make rent payments.

The moratorium was set to expire next Wednesday, June 30. It’s now extended through July 31.

According to the CDC, it will be the final extension of the eviction moratorium.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health. Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings, like homeless shelters, by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19,” according to a news release by the CDC.

The White House announced Thursday several measures “to stabilize homeowners and support a return to a more stable housing market,” including extending the foreclosure moratorium for federally-backed mortgages through the end of July and stepping up “extensive earned and paid media campaigns” to promote eviction protections and rent relief.

A letter by the National Low Income Housing Coalition warned around six million renter households would be at risk of being ejected from their homes at the end of June, if the ban was not extended.

