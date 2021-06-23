Massive sinkhole, bigger than a car, reopens in Stone Mountain

CNN - Regional

By Iyani Hughes

DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — There is a massive sinkhole taking up space in Stone Mountain.

Our CBS46 photographer, Joe Holland, said the hole is deeper than 6 feet and at least 8-10 feet across, big enough for a car to drive into it.

According to Angela Crumby, who reported the sinkhole, the massive gap has been there since 2015, however it was repaired.

Crumby said it reopened some time before the COVID-19 pandemic, but she has not been able to get the county out to repair it again.

She mentioned that she fears the worst can happen to a child, animal or anyone else if they were to fall in the hole, as the area is a family neighborhood.

