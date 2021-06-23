Skip to Content
Home invasion thieves steal $100,000 in cash, police say

By Dillon Thomas

    NEW YORK (WCBS) — The NYPD wants your help finding three men they say stole $100,000 from a Bronx home.

Police say it happened on June 7 at 8:20 a.m.

That’s when a suspect knocked on the door of the home, located near East 177th Street and the Cross Bronx Expressway, acting as though he had a delivery, police say.

Police say one of two victims, a 62-year-old man, opened the door, and the suspect forced his way in, pulling out a gun. The gunman took the man into a back room, where another victim, a 61-year-old woman, was located. The gunman then tied up the man and held both of them at gunpoint while two other suspects searched the home, police said. They stole $100,000 in cash, police say, and drove off in a white SUV on the Cross Bronx Expressway Service Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

