Cops: Man swallows drugs during traffic stop

By Sarah Glenn

FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — Two Cape Coral men were arrested for drugs after being pulled over on Sunday.

Lee County deputies pulled a car over near Redlin Street in North Fort Myers after the driver blew through a stop sign.

Officials said the driver, Hendre Smart, was acting nervous and shakey as they spoke to him. He reportedly got out of his car with a small baggie balled up in his fist.

As deputies were arresting him, Smart tried to swallow powder inside the bag. He then dropped it on the ground and stomped it.

Law enforcement found a knife holstered in Smart’s waistband. More baggies were found in his pocket that tested positive for Fentanyl.

The passenger in the car, Gabriel Gayle Bennett, tried to run off during the incident. LCSO deputies chased him before he decided to turn around and go back. Bennett was also arrested, officials said.

Smart was charged with trafficking fentanyl, attempting to destroy evidence, resisting arrest without violence, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Bennett was charged with resisting arrest without violence.

