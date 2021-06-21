Neighbors recall the moments a tree snapped, trapping a woman in her car

CNN - Regional

By MIKE SAVINO, ROB POLANSKY

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Firefighters rescued a woman stuck in her car underneath a fallen tree Sunday morning.

It happened in the morning during the wind and rain off Hollowell Parkway near Eugenia Place.

“I was laying in my bed,” said Sherard Simmons who lives in front of where the tree fell. “I just heard a big old, thunder and lightning ball and the tree fell right in my driveway.” The weight of the massive oak tree crashed down on the SUV along with power lines, trapping a woman inside. She was taken to the hospital. Video Tweeted by Atlanta Fire Rescue shows several large branches through the vehicle.

“You can’t even get out of the driveway. The power lines and stuff are all the way down. It happens all the time,” said Simmons. “The trees keep falling down. This is the second time it happened.” A section of the street was closed for several hours, rerouting traffic as Georgia Power worked on the power lines and crews removed the tree. We have reached out to Atlanta Fire Rescue for more information on how the injured woman is doing. We are waiting to hear back.

