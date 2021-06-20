Son of man killed in manure digester remembers his father’s life

CNN - Regional

By Emily Andersen

STOCKTON, Iowa (Quad-City Times) — Quinton Baenziger’s dad, Bob, taught him to love golfing, working hard and living life.

“He always lived (his life) how he wanted. He did what he wanted, lived free, he really loved to golf, he loved fishing, he loved being outside, he loved boating.”

Quinton’s father, Bob Baenziger Jr., 54, died in a farm accident on June 9 in Stockton, Iowa. He was diving to repair a broken cable at the bottom of an anaerobic digester, where cattle manure and food waste generate biogas.

Bob had been diving for as long as Quinton can remember. He got into diving in the army and then worked for a while in oil rigs, diving in the gulf of Mexico.

“Growing up, he had a construction business, primarily insulation, and then in the last few years he expanded to a handyman, all-in-one,” Quinton said. “A lot of the memories I have with him are working with him, being on jobs. There were a lot of summers in high school, and a couple in college, where we worked together. We’d spend all day driving around doing jobs.”

Their first job together was plowing neighbor driveways with a four-wheeler in Blue Grass, Iowa.

“That was really the first small business thing that I was involved with, with him. Those are really good memories that I had with him,” Quinton said. “Some of those memories of working with him instilled a work ethic in me of being an extremely hard worker and enjoying life.”

Quinton said his dad also taught him how to value life and take worthwhile breaks.

“He’d like to be remembered as a guy that lived his life, enjoyed it, always did what he wanted,” Quinton said. “He never waited to live his life, and I think that’s the memory we should take away from him. That’s what we should all do. Don’t wait to live your life. We’re only here for a short period, and you should take full advantage of it.”

