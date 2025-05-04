How did the ‘air-dried chaplain’ die? New research reveals secrets of Austrian mummy

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

(CNN) — For many people, the term “mummy” usually brings to mind images of Egyptian sarcophagi.

But the history of mummies is much more complex and spans cultures around the world.

Such well-preserved remains have enabled scientists to reconstruct the faces of those who lived in bygone centuries, such as the Incan “Ice Maiden.”

Each mummy has their own story to tell, and this week, researchers have uncovered the truth behind an enigmatic figure from a remote Austrian village.

A long time ago

A water leak in the church crypt of St. Thomas am Blasenstein presented an opportunity for scientists to delve into the secrets of an unusual mummy. Called the “air-dried chaplain” by village locals, the remains belonged to an 18th century clergyman who had served as the parish vicar, the research team determined.

The mummy’s incredible condition, including intact skin and tissue, may be due to the presence of zinc chloride, wood chips and embroidered fabric found inside the body — a technique never described before in scientific literature, according to the new study.

The chaplain’s cause of death has long been shrouded in mystery due to a capsule-shaped object revealed by an X-ray. But the new research has pulled back the curtain on his ultimate cause of death — and the true identity of the glass sphere.

Force of nature

Geoscientists discovered a magma cap beneath Yellowstone National Park, which harbors the world’s largest active volcanic systems. See how the unique feature acts like nature’s pressure-release valve.

Across the universe

Astronomers detected an invisible molecular cloud surprisingly close to Earth. The cosmic phenomenon could provide a window into understanding how stars and planets form.

The cloud, named Eos after the Greek goddess of the dawn, measures about 40 moons across and its mass is 3,400 times that of the sun, according to the researchers.

They found Eos by searching for ultraviolet light emitted by hydrogen within the cloud, which is made of gas and dust clumps that collapse and trigger the birth of stars.

Separately, a signal traced in 20-year-old telescope data could shed light on an unlikely celestial object that may be connected to the formation of gold across the universe.

Fantastic creatures

A new analysis of a fossil could upend what’s known of the evolution of two of the most oddball creatures alive today: the echidna and the platypus.

Both animals, known as monotremes, are the only mammals that lay eggs. The amphibious platypus spends much of its time in the water, while the echidna, often called a spiny anteater, is at home on land.

A team of scientists now believe the only known fossil of a monotreme relative, named Kryoryctes cadburyi, may represent a common ancestor of both animals that lived more than 100 million years ago.

Some of the fossil’s features suggest monotremes might have evolved from living in the water to land — and could explain the bizarre, backward feet echidnas have today.

Curiosities

When immunologist Jacob Glanville came across stories about Tim Friede, a California man who injected himself with deadly snake venom hundreds of times and gained immunity to several neurotoxins, he wanted to analyze Friede’s blood.

Now, the pair and a team of scientists have shared their latest research about an antivenom that can protect mice against the toxins of 19 species of poisonous snake. The antivenom is based on a venom-blocking drug, as well as antibodies in Friede’s blood sample — and researchers hope to conduct human clinical trials with it one day.

“However, we strongly discourage anyone from trying to do what Tim did. Snake venom is dangerous,” said Glanville, who is CEO of biotech company Centivax.

Solar update

A fresh fiery image is showcasing the sun’s complexity like never before.

The image, the first taken by the US National Science Foundation Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope’s new Visible Tunable Filter, showcases a highly detailed and 3D view of the sun’s roiling activity. The instrument is near the summit of Maui’s Haleakalā volcanic mountain.

Continent-size sunspots appear to swirl near the heart of the sun’s inner atmosphere in the close-up. The image was taken in December — shortly after scientists announced the sun is experiencing the peak of activity in its 11-year cycle — and it could help researchers gain new insights into solar weather and how it could impact our planet.

Explorations

Take a closer look:

— Amazon launched the first batch of internet-beaming satellites for Project Kuiper, a plan to create a giant constellation that will compete with SpaceX’s Starlink satellites, which already serve at least 4.6 million customers across the globe.

— Archaeologists discovered the true identity of two shipwrecks in shallow waters off Cahuita National Park, on Costa Rica’s southern Caribbean coast, that were long thought to be pirate ships.

— Perhaps a toadstool house isn’t just a fairy tale. Researchers in Montana grew a framework for a living, self-repairing building material from mycelium, or the rootlike structures that connect fungal networks, and it could eventually be used to build homes in the future.

And before you go, look up for this weekend’s celestial show. Here’s how you can watch the peak of the Eta Aquariid meteor shower.

