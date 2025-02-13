Roman basilica remains uncovered in office block basement

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — The remains of an ancient basilica that would have formed the heart of Roman London have been uncovered during building work in the center of the British capital.

About 2,000 years old, the basilica would have housed the tribunal, where magistrates, officials and politicians would have deliberated important decisions on a raised stage, according to a joint statement from developer Hertshten Properties and Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) on Thursday.

Described as the “beating heart” of Londinium, the basilica would have formed part of a wider forum, which would have been the political, commercial and social hub of the city.

“This is one of the most significant discoveries made in the City in recent years,” said Sophie Jackson, director of development at MOLA, in the statement.

“The levels of preservation of the Basilica have far exceeded our expectations, and we have possibly the most important part of the building,” she added.

“Excitingly, we’ve only just scratched the surface of this site’s potential through our initial investigations.”

The basilica was discovered during work to redevelop an office block at 85 Gracechurch Street, in the City of London financial district. It was found in the block’s basement.

Archaeologists working at the site found “massive foundations and walls made of flint, ragstone and roman tile,” in some areas more than 10 meters (33 feet) wide, one meter (three feet) long and four meters (13 feet) deep, according to the statement.

The forum is thought to have been built from the late 70s and 80s AD. It was built on a raised platform and is around the same size as a soccer pitch.

“This was a clear symbol of Roman power and authority,” reads the statement.

While previous research had allowed archaeologists to pinpoint the location of the basilica, they didn’t know how much of it would have survived later Roman and more modern construction projects.

However, the latest excavations have revealed “extraordinary levels of preservation,” according to the statement, and there are plans to make the site accessible to the public.

“The Roman Basilica will be incorporated as a world-class public experience through updates to the proposed design of the development, right in its original location,” said Ron Hertshten, CEO of Hertshten Properties, in the statement.

The basilica would have been in use for around 20 years, when it would have been demolished and replaced by a much larger second forum, reflecting the rapid growth and importance of Londinium in the Roman Empire.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.