Prince Harry and Meghan attend Queen’s birthday parade with other royals

By Rob Picheta, Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Max Foster, CNN

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended the Queen’s birthday parade in London on Thursday, in their first joint public appearance with the royal family since they quit as working royals two years ago.

The couple watched the Trooping the Colour event with other royals from the Major General’s office near Horse Guards parade, a spokesperson for the couple told CNN.

But Harry and Meghan did not join other royals for the traditional balcony appearance following the parade; the Queen decided last month that only royals carrying out official duties would be included.

Prince Andrew, whose reputation has been tarnished by a civil US sexual abuse lawsuit which he settled, was absent.

The Sussexes have flown to the UK from their home in California for the Queen’s jubilee events, which mark her 70th year on the throne.

Their two children, Archie and Lilibet, have accompanied them on the trip — giving the Queen her first opportunity to meet her great-granddaughter, who turns one on Saturday. Lilibet was named after the monarch, who has traditionally been referred to by the nickname by close members of her family.

The Sun newspaper reported that Queen Elizabeth II sent a car and royal protection officers to collect the Duke and Duchess from Farnborough Airport and drive them to their home at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor on Saturday. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson offered no comment when contacted by CNN.

Harry and Meghan have spoken of their tensions with some members of the royal family since their shock departure from the clan in early 2020, including in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year that briefly sparked a royal crisis.

They returned to the UK to visit the Queen in a secret meeting in April, and Harry attended a memorial service for his late grandfather Prince Philip last year, but they have not joined a royal event together since that departure.

Though Thursday’s Trooping the Colour parade celebrated the Queen’s official birthday, it doubled as a curtain-raiser for her four-day jubilee weekend. Festivities will also include a thanksgiving service on Friday and a pageant on Sunday.

