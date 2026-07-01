Moon base challenges, skyscraper stunt, perks of coffee: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! We’ve already seen some upsets in the World Cup’s knockout stage, and Team USA will carry the weight of expectation on their shoulders. It’s win or go home tonight against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Whatever happens, The Beautiful Game newsletter will break it all down.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Full steam ahead

NASA is ramping up its plans to build a $30 billion moon base. As the space agency maps out a strategy to deliver landers, rovers and buggies to the lunar surface, it’s trying to dodge costly delays.

2️⃣ Shot out of the sky

Thirty years after Cuban MiGs shot down unarmed US planes, a former pilot shares rare VHS footage and the cockpit audio from the doomed flight. He gives his firsthand account of the 1996 attack and the lives lost exclusively with CNN.

3️⃣ Perks of coffee

Cirrhosis kills about 1.5 million people a year. A new study found that your daily cup of joe may lower your risk for liver disease or liver cancer — even if you drink five or more a day.

4️⃣ A fallen star?

Lizzo made a name for herself in the music industry thanks to her full-on embrace of self-love and body positivity. After allegations from some of her dancers, the new comeback album landed with a thud.

5️⃣ Breaking with tradition

Buckingham Palace is on nearly everyone’s must-see list in London, and it provides the perfect backdrop for pomp and pageantry. So why don’t the royals want to live there?

Watch this

🏙️ High-altitude stunt: Two people are in custody after climbing to the top of the Empire State Building in New York City. They unfurled a banner and appeared to get engaged.

Top headlines

Check this out

🦴 ‘It looks unusual’: A fossil from about 82 million years ago sat in a drawer for decades before scientists realized it belonged to the first dinosaur remains ever discovered in Antarctica.

For CNN subscribers

‘I need to be the lion’: Inside a boot camp teaching men how to talk to women

When cybercriminals hire burglars: Inside an alleged Russian effort to infiltrate multibillion-dollar US law firms

Germans are researching their Nazi past as the far right urges them to move on

Quiz time

🎤 Singer Victor Willis, who died at age 74, was the front man for which disco group?

﻿A. Kool & the Gang

B. Village People

C. Earth, Wind & Fire

D. KC and the Sunshine Band

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding celebration expected at Madison Square Garden this week

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Willis co-wrote some of the Village People’s biggest hits, including “YMCA,” “In the Navy” and “Go West.”

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

The-CNN-Wire

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.