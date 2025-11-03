$40 million civil trial resumes today in suit filed by teacher shot by student. Here’s what we know

By Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — The $40 million civil trial brought by Abby Zwerner, a teacher shot by a 6-year-old student, against former Assistant Principal Ebony Parker, who is accused of ignoring warnings that the student had a gun, resumes Monday morning.

The case, which could set a precedent for holding school officials criminally accountable, comes ahead of Parker’s criminal trial next month on eight counts of felony child neglect.

On Thursday, the jury heard Zwerner testify that she thought she was going to die.

“I thought I was dying. I thought I had died,” the former first-grade teacher said as she recounted being shot in the hand and chest while sitting at a reading table in her classroom at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, in January 2023.

A psychiatrist testified that Zwerner has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, and an orthopedic surgeon said her hand will never be normal even after six surgeries.

Zwerner’s twin sister said she has seen changes in her sister since the shooting more than two years ago.

“She’s just not the person that she was,” Hannah Zwerner testified last week.

Defense argues Parker had no duty to intervene

The lawsuit alleges Parker ignored “warnings from teachers and staff that students had seen the firearm” and that the student had “removed an object that was likely a firearm from his backpack before it was searched.”

According to CNN’s Jean Casarez, the defense’s main arguments are that Parker is not responsible for the student shooting his teacher and had no legal duty to intervene, and that damages are not warranted because Zwerner has moved on with her life.

Parker’s defense team has experts flying in from out of state to testify, Casarez reported.

Parker faces criminal charges next month

Poor decisions led to the “avoidable” shooting, a grand jury report found last April.

The civil trial could serve as a roadmap for the upcoming criminal case against Parker, who faces eight counts of felony child neglect in her trial next month.

It is unusual for civil cases to proceed before criminal ones, legal experts say.

“I suspect that defense would want the civil trial to go forward first, because they’re not going to be able to avoid it, and it gives them a lot of information about what would come in at the criminal trial,” said Darryl K. Brown, a law professor at the University of Virginia.

Parker resigned two weeks after the shooting, and the principal was reassigned to another school. The incident also prompted the school board to vote out the superintendent.

The mother of the child was sentenced to two years in prison for child neglect.

Case could set precedent

Attempts to hold school officials criminally accountable for school shootings are rare, so this case could set a precedent, said Brown.

The precedent could have far-reaching implications. Gun violence remains an all-too-common issue: As of the beginning of last week, there have been 64 school shootings in the United States so far this year, 27 of which took place on K-12 school grounds.

As of November 2, there have been 359 mass shootings in the US this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, which, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one that injured or killed four or more people.

