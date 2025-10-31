5 things to know for Oct. 31: Government shutdown, Holiday travel, Hurricane aftermath, Royal family, Listeria outbreak

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Trick-or-treaters made their rounds at the White House on Thursday as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted their annual Halloween event. For once, there was consensus in Washington … on making sure no candy bucket went empty.

1️⃣ Government shutdown

As the government shutdown reaches day 31, Congress is edging closer to the 35-day record for the longest shutdown in US history. Officials have warned that food stamp benefits are slated to end for millions of Americans this weekend due to the impasse. Many federal workers who are going unpaid have also told CNN they are struggling to cover basic living expenses. On Thursday, President Trump urged congressional Republicans to unilaterally end the shutdown by eliminating the Senate filibuster — the 60-vote threshold for passing legislation. But many Republicans are opposed to the idea, arguing that it would serve as a key safeguard against Democrats passing transformative legislation the next time they’re in power.

2️⃣ Holiday travel

With just weeks until what could be the busiest Thanksgiving air travel period ever, airlines are calling on Congress to reopen the government so air traffic controllers and TSA agents can receive their paychecks. Many FAA employees missed their pay this month, resulting in staffing shortages as more workers call out sick. Vice President JD Vance and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned on Thursday that Americans could face a travel “disaster” and “massive delays” if the shutdown extends into the holiday season. Their remarks came after Vance hosted a roundtable of aviation, travel and union leaders at the White House, where participants discussed temporary solutions — including the recruitment of more air traffic controllers.

3️⃣ Hurricane Melissa aftermath

Rescue efforts are underway across the Caribbean after Hurricane Melissa unleashed widespread destruction in Jamaica, Cuba and the Bahamas. At least 49 people have died, Reuters reported, though officials have said that number could climb in the coming weeks. Jamaica took the heaviest battering: Melissa made landfall there as a Category 5 storm, with estimated maximum sustained winds of 185 mph. “Complete and utter destruction” is how CNN’s Derek Van Dam described the streets of Jamaica’s hard-hit coastal town of Black River on Thursday. Black River is dealing with the aftermath of over 15 feet of storm surge from Melissa, which devastated the infrastructure of the town in the southwestern part of the island.

4️⃣ Royal family

Britain’s King Charles took the extraordinary step of starting the process to strip his brother Andrew of his royal titles and evict him from the royal estate in Windsor. The move comes as the family attempts to distance itself from Andrew’s ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, 65, had faced 15 years of on-and-off controversy over his friendship with Epstein that had reached a new intensity after the release of a posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that Andrew had sexually assaulted her as a teenager. Giuffre — who the prince claims never to have met — died by suicide in April at the age of 41. Andrew has repeatedly denied all allegations against him.

5️⃣ Listeria outbreak

Two additional deaths have been reported in a listeria outbreak linked to recalled ready-to-eat pasta salads and prepared meals sold at major grocery chains, including Trader Joe’s, Sprouts Farmers Market, Kroger, and Walmart, health officials said Thursday. The recalled items have led to 25 hospitalizations, six deaths and one fetal loss. The FDA, CDC and other health agencies are investigating the multi-state outbreak, which has been connected to Listeria monocytogenes contamination in precooked pasta supplied by Nate’s Fine Foods Inc. Consumers should check their refrigerators and freezers for these products and avoid eating them, the FDA said. Nate’s Fine Foods issued an apology and said it is “fully committed to transparency and to taking every necessary step to protect the health and trust of our consumers.”

Number of the day

7,500

That will soon be the annual limit for refugees entering the US, according to a memo published by the Trump administration on Thursday. It is a dramatic decrease from last year’s ceiling of 125,000 set under President Joe Biden.

Weather

And finally…

▶️ What occurs in your brain when you visit a haunted house

Why do we pay money to be terrified? In this video, CNN’s Isabel Rosales braves the infamous Netherworld Haunted House and explores the psychology behind our fascination with fear.

