At least 4 shot during homecoming at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania

By Emma Tucker, Sarah Dewberry, Karina Tsui, CNN

(CNN) — Police are responding to a shooting that left multiple people injured at Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University Saturday night, during the school’s Homecoming weekend.

Three people with gunshot wounds were taken to Christiana Hospital in nearby Wilmington, Delaware, and another was taken to ChristianaCare in Newark, Delaware, according to Jay Moore of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

The situation remains “very active,” a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police told CNN, declining to provide further details.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office reported multiple victims and asked the public to avoid the area, according to a post on Facebook.

Several people were being treated at the scene after being knocked to the ground and trampled as those in the crowd ran for cover, CNN affiliate KYW reported, citing officials.

Lincoln University is a Historically Black University about 55 miles west of Philadelphia.

“Please join me in praying for the students and faculty of Lincoln University, as well as the brave members of law enforcement on the scene. It appears there has been a mass shooting there tonight,” Chester County Commissioner Eric Roe wrote in a Facebook post late Saturday.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he has been briefed on the shooting and offered his administration’s full support to the university and local law enforcement.

“Please avoid the area, continue to follow the guidance of local law enforcement, and join Lori and me in praying for the Lincoln University community,” Shapiro said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.