5 things to know for Oct. 23: White House demolition, National Guard, Lethal boat strikes, Louvre heist, Russia sanctions

Tropical Storm Melissa is slowly churning in the Caribbean Sea and could soon dump catastrophic flooding on Jamaica, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. View CNN’s Storm Tracker to follow Melissa’s projected path.

1️⃣ White House demolition

Some Americans are expressing shock and outrage as President Donald Trump demolishes the entire East Wing of the White House to make room for a lavish ballroom. The administration has bypassed concerns raised by preservationists and so far stopped short of seeking approval from the commission overseeing construction on federal buildings. Trump on Wednesday said the ballroom is expected to cost $300 million — up from a previously estimated $200 million — suggesting it could be a larger structure than initially planned. The White House on Wednesday released a list of donors for the project, which Trump has repeatedly said is privately funded. For decades, the East Wing has housed offices for the first lady, and its foyer has been the main point of entry for visitors attending social events and tours.

2️⃣ National Guard

A dizzying lineup of legal disputes is unfolding in President Trump’s push to deploy US troops to Democratic-led cities. Oregon and the city of Portland are pushing for an appeals court to reconsider a ruling allowing the federal government to deploy the National Guard. The Trump administration, meanwhile, is urging the court not to grant the review. The Supreme Court is also weighing Trump’s request to allow the deployment of troops in Chicago. In California, sources tell CNN that Trump plans to send federal agents to San Francisco as early as today for a new round of immigration and anti-crime enforcement efforts.

3️⃣ Lethal boat strikes

The US military conducted strikes this week on two alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Pacific, killing all people on board the vessels, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced. The two separate strikes appear to mark an expansion of the US military campaign, following seven previous strikes that targeted vessels in the Caribbean Sea. Since the start of September, at least 37 people in total have been killed in the nine strikes on suspected drug boats. President Trump said he believes the US has the legal authority to launch strikes in international waters when targeting drug cartels, although he has indicated he may seek congressional approval for any operations on land.

4️⃣ Louvre heist

Experts warn that the $100 million worth of jewelry taken from the Louvre in a brazen daytime heist is likely to be dismantled for its precious gems and metals, destroying artifacts dating back to the Napoleonic era. As investigators search for the jewels and the thieves, the museum’s director has revealed that no security cameras were monitoring the second-floor balcony where the suspects entered the museum. The ease with which thieves gained access to the building — during opening hours via a truck-mounted ladder — has shocked French officials and raised questions about the vulnerability of the country’s museums to criminals deploying new tactics.

5️⃣ Russia sanctions

The Trump administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil companies as it called on Moscow to agree to an immediate ceasefire in the war with Ukraine. The announcement came as President Trump said he had “canceled” an anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. For weeks, Trump signaled he could impose penalties against Russia for its continuation of the war, but had not taken major punitive measures until Wednesday. The US sanctions target Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil and almost three dozen of their subsidiaries. Meanwhile, Ukraine is being pounded by a barrage of Russian strikes across the country, including a drone strike on a kindergarten in its second-largest city, Kharkiv.

Breakfast browse

King Charles to meet Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican

King Charles III’s state visit to the Vatican gets underway today, when he will become the first British monarch to pray with a pope in 500 years.

Suzanne Somers’ husband created an AI clone of his late wife

Actress Suzanne Somers may have passed away two years ago, but new AI technology is allowing her voice to live on. In this video, Somers’ widower explains why he’s created her AI twin.

General Motors unveils ‘eyes off’ driving

It’s movie time — in the driver’s seat. General Motors is promising hands-free driving and the freedom to watch movies on the go in some Cadillac Escalade models as early as 2028.

NCAA allows college athletes to bet on professional sports starting November 1

For some student-athletes, the game just expanded beyond the scoreboard. Read about the NCAA’s rule change on sports betting.

Trump floats US deal to buy beef from Argentina

An Indiana farmer says he feels betrayed after President Trump suggested a deal for the US to buy beef from Argentina.

Quote of the day

Cuomo clashed with Democrat Zohran Mamdani during Wednesday’s second and final general election debate for New York City mayor. The two sparred in some rather heated exchanges over their career experience and policy ideas, while Republican Curtis Sliwa refused to bow to a pressure campaign from some in his party to exit the race.

Weather

And finally…

▶️ Mansion from hit show ‘Succession’ labeled a public nuisance

The hilltop mansion featured in Succession has drawn the ire of Los Angeles officials, who say the property has become a public nuisance. Learn why.

