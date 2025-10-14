Police seek help identifying woman seen being taken by force in Wichita, Kansas

By Nayeli Jaramillo-Plata, CNN

(CNN) — Police in Kansas are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who was seen on a home surveillance video being taken by force by an unidentified man early Sunday.

A homeowner in a residential area of northeast Wichita reported the footage from their Ring doorbell camera after seeing a man grab a woman and force her away from the area around 2 a.m., according to the Wichita Police Department.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the identification of either person in the video, Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said at a news conference Monday.

“Our main concern is the safety and welfare of the woman seen in that video,” Sullivan said.

Investigators have canvassed the neighborhood twice, reviewed license plate reader data and searched missing persons reports filed since October 1, according to Capt. Todd Ojile.

Wichita Police have received nine tips, Ojile said, but none have helped identify the individuals.

He also said there is no indication of danger to the general public.

The department is working with regional and federal agencies to analyze the video for additional details, Ojile said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Wichita Police investigative division at 316-268-4077, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or submit a tip online.

