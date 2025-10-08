Last of 10 New Orleans escapees captured after a standoff with Atlanta police

By Jason Morris, Devon M. Sayers, CNN

(CNN) — Derrick Groves, the last of 10 prisoners who had been on the run since escaping jail in New Orleans, has been captured at a residence in Atlanta, according to Deputy US Marshal Brian Fair.

Groves, who had been on the run since May 16 after breaking out of the Orleans Justice Center in New Orleans with nine other inmates in the early morning hours, was captured in Southwest Atlanta after a standoff with Atlanta Police and US Marshals on Wednesday, according to Fair.

A convicted killer

Groves, 27, was convicted of murdering two men on Mardi Gras 2018.

He was one of the gunmen who opened fire with AK-47-style assault rifles “on what should have been a joyous Mardi Gras family gathering,” the New Orleans district attorney’s office said at the time.

Groves was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder, charges that carry a life sentence, the district attorney said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.