Leverage in the shutdown, serial job hopper, moving pain-free: Check out the day’s stories

There’s a well-founded bit of conventional wisdom that government shutdowns never really work for the side making demands, according to CNN’s Aaron Blake. But there’s growing evidence that the current shutdown is somewhat different from its predecessors.

A new rule is going into effect next year that will impact high earners who make “catch-up contributions” in their tax-deferred workplace retirement plans. This breakdown shows what will change and who, specifically, will be affected.

A rogue planet was caught behaving like a star in an unprecedented observation. Astronomers recorded a massive growth spurt — gobbling up gas and dust at 6.6 billion tons per second — unlike anything witnessed before.

WNBA star Napheesa Collier didn’t hold back in her season-ending interview. She says the league’s biggest problem isn’t money or ratings — it’s a lack of accountability. And she’s not the only one speaking up.

After years of quitting, traveling and starting over, Cepee Tabibian finally built the job she had been searching for abroad. Now she’s helping women over 30 do the same.

🪨 Out of Africa: A drive through Angola’s red rocks of Curoca leads you to what may be the quietest place on the continent. CNN traveled off the beaten path to experience firsthand this sacred sound of silence.

🐒 Life in pictures: Jane Goodall didn’t just study animals — she understood them. Her legacy brought emotion into science and changed how we relate to the wild. Take a closer look.

🕶️ Which actor crashed Milan Fashion Week by appearing in character for a “Devil Wears Prada” sequel shoot?

A. Anne Hathaway, clutching coffee and chaos

B. Meryl Streep, icy glare and all

C. Emily Blunt, armed with sarcasm and Sudafed

D. Gisele Bündchen, strutting from office to runway

B. Meryl Streep took a front-row seat in character as Miranda Priestly at a Dolce & Gabbana show.

