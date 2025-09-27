3 dead in floods in Globe, Arizona, as city declares emergency

By Elise Hammond, CNN

(CNN) — Three people are dead and rescue crews in Globe, Arizona, are searching for more as devastating floods hit the area Saturday, CNN affiliate KTVK/KPHO reported.

The city has declared a state of emergency and is asking people to stay inside due to hazardous debris.

“Historic Downtown Globe is currently unsafe, with compromised buildings as well as hazardous chemicals and debris, including propane tanks,” the city said in a post on Facebook.

The Gila County Division of Emergency Management also warned of hazardous materials as the search for missing people is underway, according to a post on Facebook. The agency told residents to shelter in place.

“More rain is expected today. We do not need additional people in the flood zone. Extra traffic puts lives at risk and makes it harder for first responders to do their jobs,” the city said.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport got 1.64 inches of rain Friday, according to the National Weather Service, the most rain in one day since October 13, 2018.

Video obtained by CNN affiliate KPNX appears to show torrents of brown floodwater rushing through a street. Resident Ally Mills shared videos of the aftermath in Globe with CNN. The video shows large piles of mud and ruts in the road where drivers have driven through the area.

Jessica Weider was working at a restaurant in downtown Globe on Friday night when floodwaters swept through the city. She told CNN the flash flood lasted for about two hours. She took a video of a white car floating in the road and several vehicles in the deep water.

The city’s mayor, Al Gameros, said “numerous vehicles” were swept into the waters, according to a Facebook post in the overnight hours on Saturday.

“Currently our local swift water teams are in the process of searching all the washes,” Gameros said in the post. The mayor declared a state of emergency and said they are in “an active emergency mode.”

The county emergency management said there is one shelter operational and more are being set up.

Globe is a city of about 7,200 people, about 90 miles east of Phoenix.

CNN’s David Williams contributed to this report.

