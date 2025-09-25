FAA will continue to limit arrivals and departures at Newark Airport through October 2026

By Alexandra Skores, CNN

Washington (CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration is extending the limited rate of arrivals and departures at Newark Liberty International Airport through October 2026.

Air traffic controllers who handle flights arriving and departing the airport were plagued early this year by multiple communications and radar outages, leading to thousands of cancellations.

“The goal of the reduced rates is to continue maintaining safety while alleviating flight delays due to staffing and equipment challenges, resulting in smoother travel into and out of Newark,” the FAA said in a release.

While the FAA continues to limit flights, the number of takeoffs and landings is going up by four per hour to 72, still well below the more than 80 the airport saw before the current caps were put in place.

United Airlines, which operates a large hub at Newark, has supported limiting the number of flights into the airport.

“The reduced operations, along with continued focus on technology upgrades and ATC staffing increases, are critical milestones toward Newark’s long-term operational certainty,” CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement. “Things will only get better as we head into the fall and winter seasons.”

Former acting head of the FAA, Chris Rocheleau, had testified in June to members of the House that by this October, the Philadelphia air traffic control facility that handles flights in and out of Newark would reach healthy staffing levels and technology issues would be resolved.

The FAA said it has “successfully transitioned” to a brand-new fiber optic communications network between New York and the Philadelphia TRACON. Staffing has also increased, with 22 fully certified controllers and five certified supervisors. Twenty-seven controllers and supervisors are in training.

