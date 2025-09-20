Multiple people shot at New Hampshire country club, police say, suspect in custody

By Danya Gainor, CNN

(CNN) — Multiple people have been shot at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, according to the city’s police department.

Video surveillance showed one suspected shooter in the attack who has been detained, police said. Authorities initially believed there were two suspects.

The New Hampshire State Police is assisting with the shooting investigation, it said on X.

The Sheraton Nashua hotel, just over a mile from the country club, will be used as a unification site, Nashua police said. Authorities are asking residents to avoid the Sky Meadow area.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Rep. Maggie Goodlander said they are monitoring the incident.

“Billy and I are praying for those injured,” Shaheen wrote. “There is no place in our state for this type of senseless violence.”

“My heart is with the victims, their families, and the entire Nashua community as we await more information,” Goodlander said.

Sen. Maggie Hassan said her “heart goes out to the families of those impacted,” and she is “grateful for the work of the law enforcement officers and first responders at the scene.”

A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in nearby Dunstable, Massachusetts, “out of caution” due to the active threat in Nashua, Dunstable Emergency Management said. The order, issued at 8:31 p.m., instructed residents to lock doors and windows, not allow strangers into their homes, and to stay inside until further notice.

Sky Meadow County Club, in addition to a golf course, is a private club serving as a venue for a variety of events, such as weddings, according to its website, including a wedding today.

Nashua is about 45 minutes from Boston on the Massachusetts border.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

