No fatalities reported after plane crashes in Tennessee, local officials say

(CNN) — A plane with several people on board has crashed in Coffee County, Tennessee, about 60 miles south of Nashville, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

“Initial reports suggest 16–20 people were on board. Some have been airlifted to nearby hospitals,” the highway patrol said in an X post Sunday afternoon. “This is an active scene.”

Multiple people have been flown to local hospitals while others are being evaluated at the scene, the highway patrol added in a Facebook post.

No one died in the crash, but there are some minor injuries, according to Lyle Russell, a spokesperson for the City of Tullahoma where the crash occurred.

Highway patrol video shows damage to the plane’s tail which appears to have broken off along with other parts of the aircraft. Yellow caution tape is seen in the video blocking off the area where the plane came to rest while officials investigate the scene.

“At approximately 12:15p on Sunday, June 8th, a plane crash occurred at Tullahoma Regional Airport,” Russell said in a statement to CNN. “The scene is being secured by local authorities while FAA officials are en route to continue the investigation.”

Initial information suggests the aircraft was a skydiving plane, according to a law enforcement officials.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

