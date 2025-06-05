2,000-gallon diesel spill stains part of Baltimore waterfront

By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — Emergency crews from a host of government agencies were working through the night to clean up an estimated 2,000-gallon diesel spill along part of Baltimore’s waterfront that started on Wednesday.

The spill originated at a Johns Hopkins Hospital facility in East Baltimore, according to a news release from Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott. Johns Hopkins first reported the spill around 11:00 a.m. and initially estimated it at 100 gallons. Seven hours later Hopkins updated their report to reflect a 2,000-gallon uncontained spill.

The fuel contains a red dye and has stained a section of the water roughly 100 by 250 yards near the South Central Avenue Bridge, the release said.

“The water is red due to dye in the diesel fuel. There is no impact to drinking water in the area,” the release from the governor and the mayor said.

Moore said on social media that he was at the scene of the spill near Fells Point, a historic waterfront in Baltimore and a popular tourist destination.

The US Coast Guard is leading the clean-up effort, which involves nearly a dozen state and city agencies.

The Coast Guard is working with crews using oil absorbent materials and skimmers to remove fuel from the water. “Containment and cleanup efforts will continue through the night,” officials said.

CNN has reached out to John Hopkins and the Coast Guard for further details about the status and scope of the spill.

