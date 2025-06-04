Trump signs proclamation to suspend visas for new Harvard international students

By Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to suspend international visas for new students at Harvard University, the White House announced Wednesday, in a dramatic escalation of its efforts to block foreigners from enrolling at the elite university.

The proclamation suspends the entry of any new Harvard student as a nonimmigrant under F, M, or J visas into the United States and “directs the Secretary of State to consider revoking existing F, M, or J visas for current Harvard students who meet the Proclamation’s criteria,” the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

