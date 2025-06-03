Americans moving abroad, dollar store shoppers, fear of flying: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! A rare 19th-century condom decorated with an erotic etching featuring a nun and three clergymen will go on display at a museum in the Netherlands. Believed to be made from a sheep’s appendix, it’s part of an exhibit on prostitution and sexuality.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Fed up: Kevin and Jessica Cellura’s problems with President Donald Trump’s second term go well beyond the usual policy tussles and fierce disputes, so they decided to move to Morocco. They’re part of a growing stampede of Americans who are relocating abroad or trying to obtain citizenship rights.

2️⃣ Bargain shoppers: More middle class and wealthy Americans are buying necessities at Dollar General, a discount chain with more than 20,000 stores — primarily in rural areas. That’s good news for the company’s bottom line, but it could be a warning sign for the US economy.

3️⃣ Persistent plague: In medieval Europe, the pandemic known as Black Death killed at least 25 million people in just five years. The disease is caused by bacteria that’s been circulating among humans for at least 5,000 years. Scientists say they now know why.

4️⃣ Safe space: Max Comer never set out to become a social media star, but the aircraft mechanic’s quirky videos help travelers feel less afraid to fly. He puts your mind at ease about things like those weird noises during takeoff and the “smoke” coming from overhead vents.

5️⃣ Old-school cool: Buffalo, New York, is more than just a gateway to Niagara Falls. It’s a city with a friendly and increasingly sophisticated mix of nightlife, culture, food and nature. CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer calls his hometown “my happy place.”

Watch this

🍅 Food fight! Thousands of people gathered in Colombia to throw tomatoes at one another during the Gran Tomatina Festival, which uses tomatoes that are overripe or otherwise not suitable to eat.

Top headlines

• South Korea’s opposition leader Lee wins election as ruling party’s Kim concedes

• Ukraine strikes bridge connecting Russia to Crimea with underwater explosives

• Musk blasts Trump’s agenda bill as a ‘disgusting abomination’

$365 billion

💰 That’s how much richer the wealthiest 10 Americans got over the past year.

Check this out

🦭 Back from the brink: Hunting and conflicts with fishermen brought the Mediterranean monk seal to the edge of extinction. Thanks to conservation efforts and legal protections, it’s making a comeback.

Quotable

🎓 Chilling effect: Schools are scrambling to assess the impact of the Trump administration’s order pausing new visa interviews for international students.

Quiz time

🧑‍⚖️ Trump privately complains that the Supreme Court hasn’t stood behind his agenda. Which justice receives most of his ire?

﻿A. Samuel Alito

B. Neil Gorsuch

C. Brett Kavanaugh

D. Amy Coney Barrett

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🏔️ On top of the world: Sherpa guide Kami Rita recently reached the summit of Mount Everest for the 31st time, breaking his own record. He first climbed the world’s highest mountain — more than 29,000 feet — in 1994 and has been making the trip nearly every year since.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. Trump has directed particular ire at Barrett, his most recent appointee.

