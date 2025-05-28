Reality TV star Todd Chrisley is released from federal prison after receiving Trump pardon

By Dakin Andone, Mark Morales, Bill Kirkos

(CNN) — Reality TV star Todd Chrisley was released from a federal prison in Florida on Wednesday, a day after he and his wife were pardoned by President Donald Trump following their 2022 convictions for fraud and tax crimes.

Julie Chrisley is expected to be released soon from the facility in Lexington, Kentucky, where she was serving her seven-year sentence, according to a spokesperson with the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Todd Chrisley was serving a 12-year prison sentence in Pensacola.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” couple were sentenced for conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million and were also found guilty of several tax crimes, including attempting to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.

Both had maintained their innocence and were in the process of appealing their convictions when their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, received a call from the president on Tuesday, informing her that her parents would receive full pardons.

“It’s a terrible thing,” Trump told her, according to a video shared on X by a White House advisor. “But it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean, and hopefully we can do it by tomorrow (Wednesday).”

Savannah Chrisley spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July. Chrisley also helped campaign for Trump as part of “Team Trump’s Women Tour.” She recently appeared on Lara Trump’s Fox News program to discuss her parents’ plight.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.