10 people shot following altercation on boat in South Carolina, police say

(CNN) — Ten people were shot and at least one other person was injured when a holiday weekend gathering at a charter boat in a South Carolina coastal community turned violent, according to police.

Some of those injured in the shooting in Little River on Sunday were in critical condition as of Monday morning, Horry County police said, without specifying how many. Detectives were trying to determine who was responsible for the shooting, police said; no names were released and no arrests were immediately announced.

The shooting stemmed from an altercation during a private Memorial Day weekend gathering on a charter boat in Little River, a community of about 11,000 people situated along the Intracoastal Waterway near the North Carolina state line, police said.

Police didn’t say whether the shooting happened on the boat, which they said was docked at the time of the incident. Details about what led to the altercation weren’t immediately available.

Eleven people were taken to hospitals, police said. Besides the 10 who were shot, one person “reported an unknown non-gunfire-related injury,” police said.

According to The Associated Press, a flyer online advertised a party Sunday night with a DJ on a three-hour cruise ending at 9 p.m. A woman who answered a phone number on the flyer early Monday said she was distraught seeing her friends get shot, but then said she didn’t want to talk further and hung up, according to the AP.

Someone who answered the phone at the company that owns the boat said he didn’t want to talk to a reporter, according to the AP.

Little River is roughly 20 miles northeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

