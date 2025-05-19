Manhunt intensifies for 7 New Orleans jail escapees as DA’s staff members flee for their safety

By Holly Yan, Rafael Romo, TuAnh Dam, CNN

(CNN) — Hundreds of local, state and federal authorities are scrambling to find seven inmates who bolted out of a New Orleans jail Friday, sprinted across an interstate and vanished.

As of Monday morning, seven men remained on the run: Corey Boyd, Jermaine Donald, Derrick Groves, Antoine Massey, Gary Price, Leo Tate and Lenton Vanburen. They face an array of charges, such as aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment with a weapon and murder.

The suspects took advantage of a faulty locking system, a jail employee who had stepped away to get food, and a complex escape plan that may have involved inside help, authorities said.

And even though officials described the escapees as armed and dangerous, they didn’t inform the public of the security breach for several hours.

Here’s what we know about the escape, the multistate manhunt and who’s blaming whom for the calamity that has caused some fearful residents to flee:

‘To Easy LoL’

The Orleans Justice Center went into lockdown at 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, just like it does every night, meaning inmates were expected to stay in their cells.

That didn’t happen. Shortly after midnight Friday morning, a corrections monitoring technician stepped away for food. During his absence, several inmates started yanking on the door of Cell Delta 1006.

Eventually, the door broke open. The men snuck into another cell. In a matter of minutes, 10 inmates maneuvered past a metal toilet, squeezed through a small hole carved in the wall and fled into the darkness.

The inmates brought blankets to protect themselves from getting cut up by barbed wire. They then scaled a fence and bolted across Interstate 10. They darted into a nearby neighborhood, ripped off their inmate clothes and disappeared into the night.

Before they escaped, they taunted jail staff with a message scrawled above their escape hole:

“To Easy LoL,” it read.

Manhunt spreads to multiple states

Authorities initially said 11 inmates had escaped, but later corrected the number to 10 after discovering one man had actually been moved to another cell before his records were updated.

So far, three men have been caught: Dkenan Dennis, Kendell Myles and Robert Moody.

The search for the remaining seven escapees now involves more than 200 law enforcement personnel spanning the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, the New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana State Police, the US Marshals Service and the FBI.

Because the escapees may have crossed state lines, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill has asked her counterparts in Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee to alert their law enforcement agencies.

The FBI’s New Orleans office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of each escapee, and Crime Stoppers is offering an additional $5,000 for information leading to each arrest. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering an additional $5,000 reward.

DA’s staff members flee the city

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said he walked into work just down the street from the jail Friday morning not knowing people his office had convicted were on the loose.

The DA said members of his staff were concerned for their safety and left town with their families.

“The people in my office put people in jail. These inmates don’t like them,” Williams told CNN affiliate WDSU.

“The fact that (these inmates) are less than 100 feet away and they’ve gotten out … and no one rings an alarm? That’s deeply problematic.”

Williams himself had prosecuted Groves, the escapee who was convicted of murdering two men in 2018.

Williams called the jailbreak “a complete failure of the most basic responsibilities entrusted to a sheriff or a jail administrator.”

Sheriff’s office admits lapse but blames infrastructure and staffing problems

Much of the criticism has centered around Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, who admitted a lapse in security – and suggested others may have participated.

“We do acknowledge there is no way people can get out of this facility without there being some type of lapse in security,” Hutson said. “It’s almost impossible … for anybody to get out of this facility without help from the outside.”

The security breach happened on the first floor of the jail, where cells have sliding doors that “are able to be manipulated by force off the track that they’re on, which allows individuals to enter and exit at will,” Chief of Corrections Jay Mallett said Friday.

“The primary security breach and concern is the facilities’ infrastructure,” Mallett said. “We’ve identified that we have a large number of high-security individuals in a minimum custody facility.”

There’s a “critical need” for repairs and upgrades at the jail to ensure doors and locks are fully functional, Hutson said.

Bianka Brown, the sheriff’s office’s chief financial officer, said the budget would need to be increased from $68 million to $150 million. The locks would cost $5.2 million.

And the jail has only about 60% of staffing it should, the sheriff said, and 150 more deputies are needed.

But if any staff members helped with the escape, they will be held accountable “both administratively and criminally,” the sheriff said.

