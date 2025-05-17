Mexican Navy training ship strikes Brooklyn Bridge

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — A Mexican Navy training ship struck the bottom of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York Saturday night, according to police and the Mexican Navy.

The sailboat hit the bridge around 8:26 p.m. and multiple people are being “aided,” a New York Police Department spokesperson told CNN. It’s unclear how many people were injured by the incident.

“During the departure maneuver of the Cuauhtémoc Sailboat in New York, an incident occurred with the Brooklyn Bridge that caused damage to the Training Ship, temporarily preventing the continuation of the training cruise,” the Mexican Navy said in a post in Spanish on X.

“The status of the personnel and material is under review by naval and local authorities, who are providing support,” the post added.

New York emergency officials said they’re responding to an incident at the base of the Brooklyn Bridge. “The situation is developing and details are not confirmed at this time,” NYC Emergency Management said on X.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

