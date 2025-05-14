New Jersey couple accused of holding teen captive, abusing her for 7 years before she escaped

By Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — A couple from Gloucester Township, New Jersey, allegedly kept a teen captive and abused her for seven years before she escaped, in what authorities are describing as a “despicable” and “heartbreaking” case.

Brenda Spencer, 38, and Branndon Mosley, 41, were arrested over the weekend, days after the victim, Spencer’s daughter, escaped their home.

The teen, now 18, had allegedly been abused since 2018, when she was removed from school before starting seventh grade and was confined to her home, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said at a news conference Wednesday.

Removing the victim from school “helped hide the heinous, years-long torture” that she suffered, the prosecutor said.

The pair has been charged with several counts, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and weapons charges, officials said. Mosley, who worked as a train conductor, allegedly also sexually abused the victim, who was beaten with a belt. He was charged with several counts of sexual assault.

CNN is attempting to determine whether the defendants have legal representation.

The victim was forced to live in a dog crate for approximately one year and was only let out periodically. She told police she was later held in a padlocked bathroom while being chained up and was only let out when family visited, officials said.

At other times, she was forced to live in a room with only a bucket for a bathroom. The room was equipped with an alarm system that would alert Spencer and Mosley, described as the victim’s stepfather, if she attempted to leave.

Authorities are not disclosing details of the victim’s escape, except that it occurred on May 8. A neighbor, who initially called 211 for crisis intervention before contacting 911, helped report the abuse to law enforcement, MacAulay said.

Police first contacted the victim after she escaped from the home, but she did not disclose the abuse then, Gloucester Township Police Department Chief David Harkins said.

The victim indicated she was in a disagreement with her father and was looking for homeless services. Authorities offered her domestic violence services, which she declined, the chief said. Officers conducted a “limited” search of the home, though no arrests were made at that time. It does not appear that the victim went back to the home after the initial contact with police.

A later search of the home determined the victim was forced to live in “squalid” conditions with numerous animals, including dogs and chinchillas, officials said.

“What this young woman survived was absolutely horrific,” MacAulay said, adding that she was “extremely fortunate” to escape.

Authorities did not elaborate on the victim’s physical or mental condition after her escape, citing confidentiality amid the investigation.

“As you can imagine, anyone who’s been confined for a period of seven years, held in these conditions, living in squalid filth, is going to be damaged psychologically, physically, emotionally, mentally, and as you also can appreciate, when it comes to cases involving child endangerment and child abuse and sexual assault, confidentiality to protect the victim is paramount,” MacAulay said.

The victim’s 13-year-old sister also lived in the home and had been pulled out of school years earlier. The younger girl was also homeschooled, MacAulay she said.

In New Jersey, guardians only have to notify the school district of the intent to homeschool children and are not required to confirm attendance, minimum instructional time, subjects or testing, MacAulay explained.

“Homeschooling may be the right choice for many families. Unfortunately, it can be used by others as a means to hide abuse,” the prosecutor said. “Certainly this case proves there’s need to revamp and revisit those laws.”

Both the victim and her sister are now safe, the prosecutor said without providing additional details about their whereabouts.

A detention hearing for Spencer and Mosley is scheduled for Friday.

Other victims of long-term captivity

The New Jersey woman’s escape comes months after a man in Waterbury, Connecticut, used printer paper and hand sanitizer to escape captivity from his stepmother after 20 years, authorities said.

Most cases of long-term captivity – such as the one in Perris, California, where a couple was convicted of imprisoning their 13 children – are unique in their bizarreness, but the victims of these high-profile cases seem to rebound in surprisingly big ways.

Jaycee Dugard, who was kidnapped when she was 11 years old and bore two children during her 18 years in captivity before she was found, has since written two books about her life after captivity.

Elizabeth Smart, who was abducted at knifepoint from her bedroom when she was 14, is now a sought-after child safety activist who founded an eponymous foundation focused on sex crimes and internet crimes against children.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

This story has been updated with additional details.