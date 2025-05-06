Accused Georgia school shooter moving toward possible plea deal, attorney says

By Devon M. Sayers, CNN

Winder, Georgia (CNN) — A defense attorney for Colt Gray, the teen accused of killing four people at a Georgia high school last fall, said Tuesday he may change his not-guilty plea.

“We are here for the possible scheduling to the plea. I would likely ask the court for some time, maybe in October,” defense attorney Alfonso Kraft Jr. told the judge.

Tuesday’s status hearing was called to discuss whether attorneys were planning to go to trial or considering a plea deal.

“We are still doing some investigatory work on our behalf and then we have a psychologist who is going to be visiting with Colt in the middle of this month,” Kraft said.

Authorities say Colt has admitted to the September 4 shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, that left two teachers and two students dead. Nine others were injured.

Colt has been indicted on 55 felony counts, including four counts of malice murder, according to court documents, and has pleaded not guilty. He would be tried as an adult.

Colt joined Tuesday’s hearing virtually, wearing a black T-shirt and glasses. His dark hair was cut short. At his first appearance, Colt had long blond hair.

Several family members of victims attended the hearing, including the family of 14-year-old Christian Angulo, who was in his first year of high school. Some in court wore black hoodies with Christian’s picture printed on them.

Because Colt was 14 at the time of the shooting, he is not eligible for the death penalty and could face up to life in prison if convicted.

His father, Colin Gray, 54, has been indicted on 29 felonies including two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter and eight counts of cruelty to children. He has also pleaded not guilty.

Investigators previously testified in court that Colin Gray bought the AR-15-style rifle allegedly used in the shooting for his son as a Christmas present, only seven months after law enforcement questioned the family about online threats “to commit a school shooting.”

Chief Judge Nicholas Primm signaled the suggested timing for a possible plea deal involving Colt “works well because Colin Gray’s trial is scheduled in September and (it could) avoid any publicity tainting that trial.”

