Targeting international students, natural food dyes, wildlife corridors: Catch up on the day’s stories

1️⃣ Targeting students: Court records show that the Trump administration ordered international students to be effectively designated as criminals without checking if the information was true. There have already been serious consequences.

2️⃣ Fluoride under fire: Lawmakers in the Sunshine State approved a bill to prohibit certain additives in drinking water, effectively banning fluoride. If Gov. Ron DeSantis signs it, Florida will become the second state to outlaw the mineral, which helps prevent tooth decay.

3️⃣ Suitable substitutes: With more restrictions being placed on artificial food dyes, some companies are switching to natural sources to color their food products. They’re using fruits and vegetables — and even bugs — as replacements.

4️⃣ Wildlife corridors: The world’s smallest elephants are facing extinction in Borneo. Dr. Farina Othman came up with a plan to save them by building networks of wild trees through palm oil plantations to help conserve their natural forest habitat.

5️⃣ Losing their lashes: From stopping dust and dirt getting into your eyes to prompting the blink reflex, eyelashes do more than just look pretty. Here’s why some men are trimming down — or even shaving them off entirely.

🏝️ Preserving history: With the help of robots, lasers and drones, researchers gained access to areas previously off limits so they could 3D-map Alcatraz Island off the coast of San Francisco. They revealed details around the infamous 1962 prison escape.

• S&P 500, Dow close out April in the red as economy contracts for first time since 2022

• Vermont judge orders release of a Palestinian man arrested at his US citizenship interview

• 11 high school lacrosse players suspected in hazing of teammate in Syracuse turn themselves in

🧬 Odd evolution: A new study suggests the platypus and echidna had a water-dwelling ancestor. The research could upend what we know about the origins of the only egg-laying mammals.

💬 Financial strain: US customers of some Chinese e-commerce sites said they’re reeling because of President Donald Trump’s trade war, but they don’t have any other choice.

🏈 Which NFL team was fined for leaking quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ phone number?

﻿A. Cleveland Browns

B. New Orleans Saints

C. Atlanta Falcons

D. Dallas Cowboys

⭐ Fresh outlook: After undergoing treatment for brain cancer, Michael Bolton has a “heightened sense of appreciation” for life. The musician said spending time at home with his daughters and grandchildren helped during his recovery.

❤️ Vacation romance: Kerri Cunningham fell for Dirk Stevens when they met as teenagers while traveling in Europe. They were each other’s first love but lived on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Almost three decades later, life brought them back together.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. The NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons $250,000 and team defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 over the leak, which led to a prank call.

