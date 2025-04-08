5 things to know for April 8: Deportations, Gaza mass grave, Gun control, Military official fired, Measles outbreak



CNN

Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — The DC Circuit Court of Appeals has reinstated two former top federal labor protection officials who were fired by the Trump administration — even though they worked for independent government agencies. With the return of Cathy Harris, chairwoman of the Merit Systems Protection Board, and Gwynne Wilcox, a member of the National Labor Relations Board, a quorum has been restored and their offices may once again process cases involving federal employment disputes.

1. Deportations

The Supreme Court handed President Donald Trump a significant victory yesterday when it ruled that he may invoke the 1798 Alien Enemies Act and give immigration officials the wartime authority to rapidly deport alleged gang members. The unsigned decision also noted that going forward, people who are deported should be told they are subject to the act so they have “reasonable time” to bring habeas complaints. By granting Trump’s request, the high court tossed out a district judge’s order, which temporarily blocked the president from enforcing the act against five Venezuelans who sued. Chief Justice John Roberts also temporarily paused a court-imposed midnight deadline to return Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia to the US. ICE mistakenly deported the Maryland man to El Salvador where he was placed in a notorious mega-prison. The Trump administration has conceded in court filings that Abrego Garcia was deported “because of an administrative error” but claims it cannot get him back because he’s in Salvadoran custody.

2. Gaza mass grave

Newly released audio and video contradicts the Israeli military’s account of the March 23 attack on first responders in southern Gaza. On that day, an ambulance crew in Rafah disappeared, prompting the dispatch of a convoy of emergency vehicles. The fate of those emergency workers would also remain a mystery for over a week until rescue teams were allowed into the area. That’s when they discovered a mass grave containing the bodies of 15 first responders and their crushed emergency vehicles. The Israel Defense Forces claimed the convoy was moving suspiciously, without headlights or flashing lights, toward Israeli troops and that members of the emergency teams were militants. But a video found on one of the bodies showed the convoy’s lights were on, their vehicles were clearly marked and the rescuers were wearing reflective emergency responder uniforms when the Israeli troops opened fire. The IDF said it has begun re-investigating the incident.

3. Gun control

The Supreme Court declined to rule on the constitutionality of a New York law that requires residents to have “good moral character” to carry handguns. The law defined that term as “having the essential character, temperament and judgment necessary to be entrusted with a weapon and to use it only in a manner that does not endanger oneself or others.” The court’s decision, which was a victory for New York officials and gun control groups, also left in place most of the state’s ban on carrying weapons in “sensitive” public locations, such as government buildings, schools, hospitals, stadiums and Times Square. Gun rights groups had challenged the law, claiming it was too broad.

4. Military official fired

President Trump has fired Vice Adm. Shoshana Chatfield, the US military representative to the NATO Military Committee, according to Sen. Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee. It was not immediately clear why Chatfield was fired. The Senate unanimously confirmed her to the post in December 2023. A Navy pilot, Chatfield earned her “wings of gold” in 1989 and was deployed in helicopter detachments to the western Pacific and the Arabian Gulf. According to her official bio, Chatfield was the recipient of numerous honors, including the Distinguished Service Medal, the Bronze Star and commendation medals from the Navy, Army and Air Force. She also taught political science at the US Air Force Academy and was the first female president of the US Naval War College. Her firing was just the latest in an ongoing purge of senior military brass.

5. Measles outbreak

As the ongoing measles outbreak continues to spread, the public health response has been hindered by cuts to federal funding and staffing. Since the start of the year, at least 631 measles cases have been reported in the US and two children have died. Yet, only three members of the CDC are currently meeting with state and local officials to determine how to respond to the multi-state outbreak. Last week, the Trump administration announced sweeping layoffs at the Department of Health and Human Services, including an estimated 2,400 at the CDC. Additionally, over $11 billion in grants to state and local health departments were pulled back. As a result, New Mexico terminated contracts for 20 workers who were helping with vaccine orders and more than 50 immunization clinics in Dallas were canceled.

Florida wins NCAA men’s basketball championship

The Gators came from behind last night to defeat the Houston Cougars 65-63. This is Florida’s third national title; it would’ve been Houston’s first.

Celebrity feud ends

Madonna says she and Elton John “finally buried the hatchet” over the weekend after trading barbs for decades. When she went backstage following his performance on “Saturday Night Live,” John reportedly asked for her forgiveness — and she gave it.

Saturday … what a day

“Happy Days” stars Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Anson Williams and Don Most reunited last Saturday at Steel City Con outside of Pittsburgh. The cast joined a panel discussion about their hit TV series and were honored by the Allegheny County Council, which declared April 5 as Happy Days Day.

Tracy Chapman is back

And she’s belatedly celebrating the 35th anniversary of her self-titled debut album by re-releasing it in vinyl. The usually reclusive singer last returned to the limelight at the 2024 Grammys to perform her hit song “Fast Car” with country star Luke Combs, who also released a cover of it.

Archaeologists uncover ancient king’s tomb

The massive limestone burial chamber was discovered in January in Abydos, Egypt. Although it did not contain skeletal remains, researchers say it’s likely the resting place of a mystery king who ruled between 1640 and 1540 BC.

$75,000

That’s how much the NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for making a gun gesture with his fingers during a game. This was the second time he’d made the gesture despite being warned not to do so.

“We’re just getting screwed.”

— Matthew Schodorf, the owner of Café de Leche, a coffee shop in Los Angeles, on how businesses that sell coffee in the US will be affected by President Trump’s tariffs.

