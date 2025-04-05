A boy walking to a school bus was swept away by floodwater and died – more than an hour after other bus routes were canceled

By Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — In the hours before he died, 9-year-old Gabriel Andrews woke up before dawn Friday to catch his school bus on the last day of school before spring break.

Torrential rainfall had pummeled Kentucky so badly, the National Weather Service had issued a flash flood warning until late Friday morning for 13 counties, including all of Franklin County – home to Frankfort, Kentucky’s capital city and Gabriel’s family.

The weather bulletin, which was issued at 12:29 a.m., warned of flash flooding in small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, low-lying areas and places with poor drainage. The flash flood warning, which spanned 13 counties, was scheduled to end at 8:30 a.m.

Around 6:35 a.m., Gabriel ventured out of his home. But he never made it to the school bus, Frankfort Police said.

“It had been reported that he had been caught in floodwaters in the area of Hickory Hills while walking to the school bus stop,” Assistant Chief of Police Scott Tracy said.

First responders rushed to the scene and “conducted an extensive search-and-rescue operation,” Tracy said.

Volunteers joined in the search. Then, at 8:47 a.m., Gabriel was found about “half a mile from where he reportedly was swept away,” Franklin County Coroner William C. Harrod said.

Gabriel was among at least nine people killed across several states after a rash of deadly storms ripped through the central US, spawning dozens of tornadoes, dumping more than a foot of rain and leaving catastrophic flooding.

While some residents say Gabriel’s death was a tragic accident with no one at fault, some parents blame the school district for not delaying or canceling classes Friday – despite the widespread flash flood warning and the fact that the district had already canceled two school bus routes earlier that morning.

CNN has reached out to the Franklin County Schools superintendent, the superintendent’s assistant and the school district’s spokesperson for comment.

In a written statement, Superintendent Mark Kopp offered condolences to the boy’s family but did not say why the district didn’t postpone or cancel school Friday.

“We are deeply saddened that this horrific tragedy has claimed the life of one of our students. The entire Franklin County School System is praying for the family and friends of those directly affected by the events this morning,” Kopp’s statement read in part.

“At this time, we are working with support staff at our schools and offering services to our students, faculty, and staff.”

School district canceled a few bus routes, but not others in the flash flood warning zone

Around 5 a.m. ET Friday, Franklin County Schools posted notices on its website and on its Facebook page with an urgent message: “We need to cancel two bus routes this morning.”

The alerts listed which neighborhoods were affected and acknowledged it might be challenging for some students to get to school.

“If your child rides one of these buses and is unable to attend school, please contact your child’s school,” the notice read. “Thank you and stay safe, everyone!”

A few hours later, the school district of about 6,000 students posted an update dismissing rumors that schools were on lockdown and confirming no schools were closed Friday:

“All schools are operating normally and there are no lockdowns in the district,” the notice said.

The mother of one of Gabriel’s classmates questioned why Franklin County Schools didn’t cancel classes Friday.

“The rain was coming down hard. They had already called off certain bus routes in the area due to flooded roadways,” Caitlin Green told CNN affiliate WLKY.

Gabriel’s neighbors described the complicated route children must take to reach the bus stop. Kids who live in the same apartment complex as Gabriel’s family must hop a drain – which had rushing water Friday – to get to the bus, the neighbors told WLKY.

Franklin County Schools has not responded to CNN’s questions about why only two school bus routes were canceled while the entire county was under a flash flood warning.

The school district also did not explain why those two bus routes were canceled, yet the school district still expected children to travel to school some other way.

The young boy’s death is under investigation

The county coroner has not released Gabriel’s cause of death. The boy’s autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, with results expected in about 16 to 20 weeks, Harrod said.

Gabriel was swept about a half mile southwest before he was found, according to a map provided by the coroner. Beyond that, many questions remain unanswered.

“This is an ongoing investigation by the Frankfort Police Department and Franklin County Coroner’s Office,” Harrod said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear offered his condolences to Gabriel’s family and emphasized the dangers of torrential rain and floodwater.

“My heart breaks for this family. Please join Britainy and me in praying for them following this unimaginable loss,” Beshear posted on X. “We need everyone to understand that all water poses a risk right now. Let’s do everything possible to keep our loved ones safe.”

