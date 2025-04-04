Theodore McCarrick, former archbishop accused of sexual abuse, dies at 94

By Christopher Lamb, CNN

(CNN) — Theodore McCarrick, the former archbishop of Washington who was accused of sexually abusing minors and adults, has died, according to a statement by his successor, Cardinal Robert McElroy.

“Today I learned of the death of Theodore McCarrick, former Archbishop of Washington. At this moment I am especially mindful of those who he harmed during the course of his priestly ministry. Through their enduring pain, may we remain steadfast in our prayers for them and for all victims of sexual abuse,” McElroy of Washington said in a statement.

McCarrick resigned from the College of Cardinals in 2018 and was dismissed from the priesthood by the Vatican in 2019 after he was found guilty by the church of sexually abusing minors.

McCarrick was 94 years old, according to Vatican News.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

