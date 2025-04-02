Attorneys for Tufts University student accuse government of ‘secretive’ effort to move her across state lines

By Gloria Pazmino, CNN

Boston (CNN) — Rümeysa Öztürk, the Turkish student detained by immigration officers in Boston last month, was moved across multiple state lines as part of a “highly unusual” and “secretive” attempt to keep her from accessing her attorney or being near her home, her attorneys charged Wednesday.

In documents filed with the federal district court in Boston, attorneys for Öztürk accused the federal government of targeting the Tufts University graduate student because of her advocacy for Palestinian rights – a violation of Öztürk’s constitutionally protected right to free speech.

Attorneys filed the petition late Wednesday, asking the court to assert jurisdiction over the case or “at the very least” transfer it to Vermont – the last place where Öztürk was taken before a final transfer to Louisiana.

“Ms. Öztürk’s counsel was kept in the dark about her client’s whereabouts as ICE quickly and quietly moved her to three separate locations in three different states on her way to Louisiana,” the attorneys wrote. “ICE’s deliberate and secretive hopscotch approach is an unlawful attempt to game the system.”

Documents show Öztürk was detained near her home close to Tufts’ Somerville campus, put into an SUV by masked officers and driven to several “undisclosed locations in a short period.”

Öztürk was first taken to Methuen, Massachusetts, for 14 minutes, then to Lebanon, New Hampshire, for about two and a half hours, and finally to St. Albans, Vermont.

Attorneys for Öztürk also accuse the government of ignoring an initial court order requiring them not to move her from the district without providing the court at least 48 hours’ notice.

“Despite this order, ICE moved Öztürk to multiple locations and eventually to Louisiana without notifying the court, her counsel, or government counsel, thereby violating the court’s directive,” the lawyers wrote.

The documents are in response to a motion filed by the US attorney’s office in Boston, which is seeking to dismiss the case to Louisiana, where Öztürk is currently held.

In their filing, attorneys for Öztürk also challenge the legality of her detention. They ask the court to release her, citing the extraordinary circumstances of the case, Öztürk’s lack of access to asthma medicine and because she is not a flight risk or danger to the community.

“Ms. Öztürk is a scholar and cherished member of her academic community. As Ms. Öztürk’s friends and colleagues attest, she is a welcoming and compassionate member of her department, the Muslim Students Association, and the Interfaith Center at Tufts,” the lawyers wrote.

Öztürk’s motion for release is supported by Tufts University.

In a declaration to the court, university President Sunil Kumar said Öztürk’s arrest has paralyzed the school’s international community, which now fears for its safety.

“The University has heard from students, faculty and staff who are forgoing opportunities to speak at international conferences and avoiding or postponing international travel,” Kumar said in his declaration. “In the worst cases, many report being fearful of leaving their homes, even to attend and teach classes on campus.”

Kumar’s declaration marks the first time a school has publicly defended one of its students in court.

Several international students have been detained as part of Trump’s immigration crackdown. Separately, the Trump administration has threatened federal funding cuts for several US universities.

In his declaration, Kumar also said the op-ed Öztürk wrote a last year – which was critical of the school’s response to the Israel-Hamas war – was well within the school’s guidelines and did not violate any rules.

“The University has no information to support the allegations that she was engaged in activities at Tufts that warrant her arrest and detention,” Kumar said. “The University has seen an outpouring of support for Ms. Öztürk over the last week from Tufts students, faculty and staff.”

Federal district court judge Denise Casper ordered oral arguments at a hearing scheduled for Thursday.

